Xerox Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.