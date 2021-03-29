XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

NYSE:XPO opened at $122.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

