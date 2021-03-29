Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

