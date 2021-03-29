Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $9.99 on Monday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

About Yellowstone Acquisition

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

