Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. Yelp has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.