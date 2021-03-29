Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Yatsen accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000.

YSG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

