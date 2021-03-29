Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Has $148.40 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of JD.com worth $148,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.87. 368,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,355. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

