Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.62 Million

Analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $495.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.24 million to $497.00 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

BDC stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 381,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

