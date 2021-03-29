Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CSX posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,745. CSX has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.