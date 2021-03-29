Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post $31.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $32.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $85.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $14,117,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

