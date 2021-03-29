Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.82.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

