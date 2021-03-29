Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to report $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $67.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 4,501,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,209. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

