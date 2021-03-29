Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

