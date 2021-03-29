Zacks Investment Management Acquires 20,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

