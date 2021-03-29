Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 11,209 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,128,000.

IWV opened at $237.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $240.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

