Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

DVN stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

