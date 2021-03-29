Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $223.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

