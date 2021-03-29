Zacks Investment Management Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $167.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

