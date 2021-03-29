Zacks Investment Management Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

