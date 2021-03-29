Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,146 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

