Zacks Investment Management Sells 436 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $144.65 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.