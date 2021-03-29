Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.