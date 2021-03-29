Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past one year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.84.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

