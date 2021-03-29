Zacks Investment Research Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

