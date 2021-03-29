Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

SRGA has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

