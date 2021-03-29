Zap Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $66.21 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.92 or 0.00615787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.