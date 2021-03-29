ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $213,829.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

