Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,880 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avid Bioservices worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CDMO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. 20,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,998. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.