Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,803. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

