Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IDT worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,702. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $573.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,489 shares of company stock worth $109,105 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

