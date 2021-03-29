Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

