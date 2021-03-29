Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

