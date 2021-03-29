Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Deluxe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.87. 1,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,526. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

