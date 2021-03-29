Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Primoris Services comprises 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 384.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

