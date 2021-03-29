Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. 5,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

