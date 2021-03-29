Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,717.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $635,881.59 and approximately $1,717.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.