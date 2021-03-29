ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35.78 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $580.83 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00005054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00219950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.00972718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00078997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029909 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

