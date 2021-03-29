zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 12-month low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a 12-month high of €245.50 ($288.82). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

