Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $22.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,047.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.