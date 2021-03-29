Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $10.88 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Yum China accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.39. 47,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

