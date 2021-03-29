Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

HHC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,688. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

