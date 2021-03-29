Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 226,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertiv by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertiv by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 80,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

