Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. 1,332,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,788,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

