Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 67,449 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,449 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $58,580,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,771. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

