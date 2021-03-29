Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $181,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,274,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.40 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average is $469.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

