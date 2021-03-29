Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $124.50 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $124,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $728.02. 9,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $743.49 and a 200-day moving average of $744.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

