Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $69.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,024 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $69,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,543,000 after purchasing an additional 681,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fiserv by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.09. 198,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

