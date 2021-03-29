Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 397,598 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $109,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 45,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,471. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

