Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 19,420 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,033. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $135.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.