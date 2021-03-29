Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zynex by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

